First Presbyterian Church delivers 700 Thanksgiving meals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The First Presbyterian Church in Wausau celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday by making and delivering around 700 dinners to people in the Wausau community. Co-coordinator Korrin Black said that it was an easy decision whether or not they would have the dinner during COVID-19.

“The first question was can we do it safely? If we can do it safely we have to pull it off because there’s no way that we are going to have 700 people go without meals on Thanksgiving,” Black explained.

Over five decades of helping families have made the church dinners synonymous with the holiday for some people. Now the church has built a rich history of helping hands.

“We’ve missed quite a few lately because we’re out of town visiting family. But we’re back this year because of COVID and we can’t go anyplace,” 30-year volunteer Jim Slayton said.

“We have many volunteers from all along the Wausau area even folks that move away come back to volunteer when they’re back in town. So it’s most definitely a focal point for Thanksgiving here in Wausau,” Black added.

Since the Health Department is asking people not to travel during the holidays, many people are staying at home. Which leaves the holidays to be a pretty lonely time.

“On any day to have a little personal contact with another person is wonderful, especially today,” Slayton stated.

“Family is far away and they’re alone on Thanksgiving. So when their meal is delivered they get that little bit of nostalgia. That little bit of home cooking,” Black said.

The volunteers say that they are thankful for the service they can provide for the people of Wausau.

“You do get to share a little of your day with somebody else, and a good meal,” Slayton said.

