Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Decreasing clouds on Friday

Some PM sunshine possible today
By Mark Holley
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 4:17 AM CST|Updated: Nov. 26, 2020 at 5:40 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Happy Thanksgiving!

Decreasing clouds tomorrow as temperatures hover around the mid 30s. That is average for this time of the year, but it looks like 30s and 40s stick around for much of the next 7 days or so. We also fall into a dry pattern over this time, so get ready for a decent week ahead with plenty of sunshine expected for the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in hunting accident
The city of Wausau is trying to put a stop to a small group of massage locations that are...
Wausau fights to stop illegal massage services
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating in a video teleconference call...
Trump may be coming to terms with loss, won’t acknowledge
Father Jordan Neeck has received harassment after hunting on the St. Norbert Abbey grounds in...
Local priest repeatedly harassed while hunting, files police report
Jesus Loreto, an attorney representing Tomeu Vadell, one of six U.S. oil executives jailed for...
Venezuela judge convicts 6 American oil execs, orders prison

Latest News

More sunshine Saturday, while clouds build on Sunday in advance of a cold front.
First Alert Weather: Sunshine and warmer on Saturday
Clouds along with some sun for the rest of the day and cool. More in the way of sunshine and...
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
WSAW AM WX Forecast 11-27
WSAW AM WX Forecast 11-27