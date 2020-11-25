Virtual workouts grow in popularity

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Going to the gym to get your workout in might soon be a thing of the past with virtual options available because of the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we do just about everything, even how we work out and the folks at the Woodson YMCA have found a way for people to still get a workout in while staying safe in the comfort of their own home.

“We’ve had more people in our virtual classes for exercise than showing up in person,” Director of The Landing at the Woodson YMCA Kate Florek said.

As technology evolves and we become more reliant on it, working out has a whole new meaning.

“We have found that since we started offering those virtual programs that we’ve had anywhere from eight to 15 to 20 people joining us with their computers from the comfort of their own home rather than coming into the gym to exercise,” Florek said.

Classes at the YMCA are offered virtually and in person, participants said they love the dual option.

“I appreciate it very much, I have to stay home anyway, that’s the requirement right now, so to be able to do this is a nice release, I feel really great afterward,” Virtual Participant Beverley Smith said.

“I like it because if it’s snowing, then I don’t like driving on the snowy roads so then I don’t come in and then I can watch online,” In-Person and Virtual Participant Marianne Bolssen said.

Over the summer, the Y moved many classes they offer outside to help people social distance and enjoy the nice weather. However, once the cold weather began coming in, and the pandemic still impacting daily life, that’s when a virtual option became a needed asset.

It’s the perfect mix for folks to stay fit during the pandemic while remaining interactive, but Smith said nothing beats being there for the real thing.

“As soon as I’m vaccinated and have a free reign, I’ll be back in the building,” Smith said.

If you’re interested in getting a workout in on thanksgiving morning, the YMCA is offering their annual Zumba Turkey Jam virtually this year.

There will be five different Zumba instructors leading the 75-minute fitness class.

The Y asks participants to make a donation for entry into the class and all proceeds will benefit the Community Partners Campaign.

