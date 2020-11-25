Stevens Point diversity team addressing city issues

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Stevens point is making an effort to address diversity and inclusivity in the community, by creating a new committee. The committee is made of up of eight members that come from different backgrounds and bring different experiences living in central Wisconsin.

The group will discuss a variety of issues to social justice, homelessness, and mental health. Mayor Mike Wiza hopes the group can identify things the city is doing well and could do better, to make it a more desirable place to live.

“What are we doing to ensure that Stevens Point is a safe community. What I want to do is find our short falls. Where can we improve? How can we get together and find solutions for those areas we want to improve on?” Mayor Wiza said.

The group members have been sought out by the Mayor to answer questions about different issues in the past. Mayor Wiza also says the group will likely grow from the people they have now to help address other issues.

“The group that we have in the core is by no means all-inclusive. I fully expect that we’ll be reaching out to other community leaders,” Mayor Wiza added.

Right now the group does not have a name yet. The Mayor hoped the group would decide on one in it’s earlier meetings. The first meeting will be held in early December. For a link to the city’s press release click here.

