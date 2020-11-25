Stevens Point creates holiday decoration contest

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Stevens Point is rolling out a new holiday decorating contest. Members of the public can vote online for their three favorite houses.

People can post pictures or a video up to 30 seconds of their decorations. If people want, they can put their houses on a virtual map so that members of the community can come and see their houses in person.

“Throw the kids in the car and take a drive safely around and use it as a map to see all of the cool decorations and lights. Or if you prefer to stay in the warm coziness of your home, you can just watch it online on your home computer,” Mayor Mike Wiza said.

Voting has already begun and will end on Christmas day.

Prizes for the winners include a $500 Lowes gift card, $100 city of Stevens Point gift card, and other prizes.

Right now the contest is only open to the Stevens Point community, but the Mayor hopes to add surrounding towns as well.

For more information about the contest click here.

