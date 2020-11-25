Advertisement

Stevens Point creates holiday decoration contest

The city of Stevens Point is rolling out a new holiday decoration contest.
The city of Stevens Point is rolling out a new holiday decoration contest.(wsaw)
By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Stevens Point is rolling out a new holiday decorating contest. Members of the public can vote online for their three favorite houses.

People can post pictures or a video up to 30 seconds of their decorations. If people want, they can put their houses on a virtual map so that members of the community can come and see their houses in person.

“Throw the kids in the car and take a drive safely around and use it as a map to see all of the cool decorations and lights. Or if you prefer to stay in the warm coziness of your home, you can just watch it online on your home computer,” Mayor Mike Wiza said.

Voting has already begun and will end on Christmas day.

Prizes for the winners include a $500 Lowes gift card, $100 city of Stevens Point gift card, and other prizes.

Right now the contest is only open to the Stevens Point community, but the Mayor hopes to add surrounding towns as well.

For more information about the contest click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
7 day average of new cases in Wisconsin drops below 6,000 for first time since Nov. 11, 6 new COVID-19 deaths reported
Jason Ridolfi booking photo
Lincoln County man charged with making child porn
Wednesday's Forecast
First Alert Weather Day continues until early Wednesday
Jeff Feist booking photo. Courtesy Portage County Jail. June, 5, 2020.(WSAW)
37 criminal charges filed against Portage County contractor accused of stealing nearly $700K
Heath Gureski, 21
Hatley man charged with killing passenger in crash

Latest News

The city of Stevens point is making an effort to address diversity and inclusivity in the...
Stevens Point diversity team addressing city issues
A screenshot of a Facebook post by Gather on Broadway praises a Thanksgiving donation.
Community kindness helping businesses and those in need
Collection underway for homebound residents
Marshfield group collects donations for homebound residents
With a brief snowfall in October that has since melted, snow crews across northcentral...
Highway departments prepare for snowfall