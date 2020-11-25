State policing task force members from central Wisconsin looking for action, cooperation from both sides

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Right now, members of Wisconsin’s Policing Task Force on racial disparities are addressing racial issues in policing. The group was assembled by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos after the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, to translate discussion about police into action all sides can agree on.

The task force is made up of 28 Wisconsin community members from all walks of life and four lawmakers from different sides of the aisle. It’s led by Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) and Rep. Shelia Stubbs (D-Madison).

The two members from Central Wisconsin bring experience with different minority communities. They want to get something done and make real policy changes to policing, but they say it’s only possible with compromise from both sides.

“We are provided with a great opportunity with this bipartisan committee, to get something done,” said Tony Gonzalez, a community member of the task force.

Gonzalez is an advocate for the Hispanic community and the founder of the American-Hispanic Association (AHA). He believes central Wisconsin has a unique voice to lend those from Milwaukee and Madison.

“I believe we have a really good relationship with the [Marathon County] Sheriff’s Department and the Wausau Police Department and the Abbotsford Police Department. I thought that those were really important experiences to bring into a task force here because not everything is negative,” he said.

Yauo Yang is a pastor working with underserved groups at The Cross in Wausau. He’s a veteran of the Iraq war, bringing experience with policing in the Hmong community.

“Police tactics, being able to look at police strategies, training on different cultures within the community, hopefully there’s that aspect of trying to bridge some cultural differences as well,” he said.

Yang believes race and culture education as part of training would help bridge a gap.

“If you’re not aware of the Hmong culture, the traditions that we do, sometimes that can seem really strange. Sometimes strange and different can lead to lots of assumptions and stereotypes,” he said. “If we can do more training about the Hmong culture, the religion, the language, the dynamics of our community, I think that’s going to be really important.”

“I think we need to introduce into police training here, issues of diversity. How to deal with minorities, how to understand how their communities function,” Gonzalez said. “We need law enforcement, and law enforcement needs a community that works together with them.”

They want to make sure police policy is written to understand minority communities, but lets officers do their jobs when the community needs them most.

“Based on a couple events that we had in our area in the last few years, where some of our officers lost their lives, so we also have to make sure that everybody’s taken care of,” he said.

The group is considering the nine bills Governor Tony Evers introduced in a special session, banning chokeholds and no-knock warrants. It’s also looking at Republican-backed bills to prevent police departments from losing funding.

“To be able to tackle them, you’ve got to come in with an open mind, not a mindset, because that’s what’s held us back. When each side trenches themselves and digs their heels, we move nowhere,” he said.

Compromise and action are key goals.

“For too long, there’s been talks, but it’s time for action in our community,” Yang said. “I’m just really excited to have the opportunity to dialogue with over 20 other different leaders.”

The next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 3. They’re meeting every few weeks around the state and hoping to make recommendations for state laws by early next year.

