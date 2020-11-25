Advertisement

Shop Local Saturday expands to help businesses hurt by pandemic

Businesses in downtown Roanoke prepare for holiday shopping season.
Businesses in downtown Roanoke prepare for holiday shopping season.(WDBJ7)
By Jeff Thelen
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In Wausau, there won’t be a Shop Local Saturday this year. There will be an entire Shop Local Season.

The city’s River District announced the change to the annual holiday event for 2020.

It’s goal is to encourage you to shop at small, locally owned businesses throughout the Christmas shopping season, not just one day.

That will help as they get hit harder by the pandemic than anyone imagined.

”One out of every two businesses are concerned about closing permanently if this current business disruption continues for five or more months,” says Blake Opal-Wahoske the executive director of the Wausau River District.

Opal-Wahoske says $68 out of every $100 stays in the community when spent at a local business. The number is $43 at a non-local business like a national chain

The Shop Local Season will also include the holiday window display contest. With nineteen business taking part.

It starts Saturday and runs through December 10.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
7 day average of new cases in Wisconsin drops below 6,000 for first time since Nov. 11, 6 new COVID-19 deaths reported
Jason Ridolfi booking photo
Lincoln County man charged with making child porn
Wednesday's Forecast
First Alert Weather Day continues until early Wednesday
Jeff Feist booking photo. Courtesy Portage County Jail. June, 5, 2020.(WSAW)
37 criminal charges filed against Portage County contractor accused of stealing nearly $700K
Heath Gureski, 21
Hatley man charged with killing passenger in crash

Latest News

Wednesday's Forecast
First Alert Weather Day continues until early Wednesday
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we do just about everything, even how we work out and...
Virtual workouts grow in popularity
Wausau River District encourages community to shop local businesses for the holidays
Wausau River District encourages community to shop local businesses for the holidays
State policing task force members from central Wisconsin looking for action, cooperation from both sides