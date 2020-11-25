Shop Local Saturday expands to help businesses hurt by pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In Wausau, there won’t be a Shop Local Saturday this year. There will be an entire Shop Local Season.

The city’s River District announced the change to the annual holiday event for 2020.

It’s goal is to encourage you to shop at small, locally owned businesses throughout the Christmas shopping season, not just one day.

That will help as they get hit harder by the pandemic than anyone imagined.

”One out of every two businesses are concerned about closing permanently if this current business disruption continues for five or more months,” says Blake Opal-Wahoske the executive director of the Wausau River District.

Opal-Wahoske says $68 out of every $100 stays in the community when spent at a local business. The number is $43 at a non-local business like a national chain

The Shop Local Season will also include the holiday window display contest. With nineteen business taking part.

It starts Saturday and runs through December 10.

