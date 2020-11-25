Advertisement

Man pleads guilty in plot to attack White House, Trump Tower

A view of the Trump Tower in New York City.
A view of the Trump Tower in New York City.(John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Federal authorities say a South Carolina man has pleaded guilty to a terror charge for plotting to bomb or shoot up sites including the White House and Trump Tower in New York City in attacks inspired by the Islamic State group.

Kristopher Sean Matthews pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge to provide material support to IS during a court hearing in San Antonio on Tuesday.

Matthews admitted he conspired with 22-year-old Jaylyn Christopher Molina of Texas to share bomb-making information for the purposes of domestic and foreign attacks on behalf of IS.

Matthews faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced March 4.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
7 day average of new cases in Wisconsin drops below 6,000 for first time since Nov. 11, 6 new COVID-19 deaths reported
Jason Ridolfi booking photo
Lincoln County man charged with making child porn
Heavy, slushy snow accumulation by early afternoon
First Alert Weather Day continues until early Wednesday
Jeff Feist booking photo. Courtesy Portage County Jail. June, 5, 2020.(WSAW)
37 criminal charges filed against Portage County contractor accused of stealing nearly $700K
Heath Gureski, 21
Hatley man charged with killing passenger in crash

Latest News

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we do just about everything, even how we work out and...
Virtual workouts grow in popularity
An arch formation is illuminated by the light of the full moon at Arches National Park.
November’s full beaver moon rises at month’s end
Wausau River District encourages community to shop local businesses for the holidays
Wausau River District encourages community to shop local businesses for the holidays
State policing task force members from central Wisconsin looking for action, cooperation from both sides