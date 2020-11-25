Advertisement

Man of Honor Society ham giveaway set for Saturday

New location and new protocols this year
Man of Honor Society ham giveaway
Man of Honor Society ham giveaway(Man of Honor Society)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Man of Honor Society annual ham giveaway will take place Saturday, Dec. 5.

The 12th annual ham giveaway will begin at 9 a.m. at the midway at Marathon Park. Veterans and active military members can drive through and receive a free ham. You must show a DD Form 214, current military ID, or current VA ID card.

The mission of the Man of Honor Society is to give back to veterans and active military members in Marathon County.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 40 deer, 1 horse killed in Clark County ‘thrill kill’
First degree homicide charges have been filed against David A. Kahl (right) in the 2008 killing...
Bond set at $1 million for man accused in 2008 homicide of Brittany Zimmermann
Tuesday, Sept. 8 marked the start of the virtual school year for students in the Wausau School...
Marathon Co. deputies investigate break-in at Hewitt-Texas Elementary school
President Trump made two appearances on Tuesday, but took no questions.
President Trump files second lawsuit in Wisconsin, Green Bay Mayor and City Clerk named as defendants
Health officials say Wisconsin is set to distribute vaccine
Wisconsin hopes to distribute COVID-19 vaccine by mid-December

Latest News

Changes To The Holiday Parade
Changes To The Holiday Parade
Broadband issues
Broadband issues
Businesses grateful for extra cash
Businesses grateful for extra cash
Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) are announcing a...
$45 million grant gives local businesses relief