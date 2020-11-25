Man of Honor Society ham giveaway set for Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Man of Honor Society annual ham giveaway will take place Saturday, Dec. 5.

The 12th annual ham giveaway will begin at 9 a.m. at the midway at Marathon Park. Veterans and active military members can drive through and receive a free ham. You must show a DD Form 214, current military ID, or current VA ID card.

The mission of the Man of Honor Society is to give back to veterans and active military members in Marathon County.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.