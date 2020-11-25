Hospital staff stress importance of antibiotic awareness

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Antibiotics can save lives, but doctors say they can do more harm than good if used too much.

Tuesday is the last day of Antibiotic Awareness Week, highlighting the importance of appropriate antibiotic use, especially during a pandemic.

Tristian O’Driscoll is the antimicrobial steward coordinator with Aspirus, and says, “The more we use antibiotics, they’re not targeted very well. They will kill our beneficial bacteria. And, that can cause more infections in the future that are harder to treat.”

He says, in general, people should talk with their health care professional if they have questions about antibiotics.

