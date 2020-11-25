Advertisement

Hospital staff stress importance of antibiotic awareness

Antibiotic Awareness Week
Antibiotic Awareness Week(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Antibiotics can save lives, but doctors say they can do more harm than good if used too much.

Tuesday is the last day of Antibiotic Awareness Week, highlighting the importance of appropriate antibiotic use, especially during a pandemic.

Tristian O’Driscoll is the antimicrobial steward coordinator with Aspirus, and says, “The more we use antibiotics, they’re not targeted very well. They will kill our beneficial bacteria. And, that can cause more infections in the future that are harder to treat.”

He says, in general, people should talk with their health care professional if they have questions about antibiotics.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
7 day average of new cases in Wisconsin drops below 6,000 for first time since Nov. 11, 6 new COVID-19 deaths reported
Jason Ridolfi booking photo
Lincoln County man charged with making child porn
Wednesday's Forecast
First Alert Weather Day continues until early Wednesday
Jeff Feist booking photo. Courtesy Portage County Jail. June, 5, 2020.(WSAW)
37 criminal charges filed against Portage County contractor accused of stealing nearly $700K
Heath Gureski, 21
Hatley man charged with killing passenger in crash

Latest News

The pandemic has sidelined cancer clinical trials
Infants and toddlers are more susceptible to RSV.
RSV is common, but serious respiratory illness that is more prevalent this time of year
$80 million directed to support Wisconsin skilled nursing facilities
New prescription drug available for those living with multiple sclerosis