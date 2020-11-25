Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Dense AM Fog, Cloudy Today

Freezing fog a possibility this morning
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 4:01 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Most of the precipitation moved out overnight, but it left a bed of cloud cover and plenty of fog at the surface. Widespread dense fog advisories are in effect this morning until 10AM.

With temperatures hovering around freezing, freezing fog is a potential hazard this morning. Roads may also still remain slick this morning from the light snow we saw yesterday, especially south of 29. By this afternoon, cloudy skies will remain, but we start to dry things out with temperatures jumping into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Thanksgiving is looking great right now. We may see some patchy fog to start things out tomorrow morning, but we are also on track to see some sunshine breaking free by the afternoon tomorrow. Temperatures also rise back into the upper 30s and low 40s, so it will feel comfortable outside.

The next 5-7 days look relatively dry as we look to fall into a lull with precipitation chances.

Dense Fog Advisories in effect this morning until 10AM
Dense Fog Advisories in effect this morning until 10AM(WSAW)

