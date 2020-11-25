Advertisement

Boy, 15, charged in Wisconsin mall shooting that injured 8

The teen reportedly faces eight felony counts of first-degree reckless injury, and one...
The teen reportedly faces eight felony counts of first-degree reckless injury, and one misdemeanor count of possessing a firearm while under 18.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy faces multiple charges stemming from a shooting at a Wisconsin mall that left eight people injured.

On Tuesday, he was ordered held in secure detention instead of being released to his parents.

In a petition for juvenile delinquency, the teen faces eight felony counts of first-degree reckless injury, and one misdemeanor count of possessing a firearm while under 18, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

According to the juvenile petition, the teen and a friend were in the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa on Friday when the friend confronted some people, then punched one.

Witnesses told police that the teen began shooting with a handgun.

He was arrested Sunday in a car with Illinois license plates and with the handgun used in the shooting.

The Associated Press isn’t naming the teen because he is charged as a juvenile.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
7 day average of new cases in Wisconsin drops below 6,000 for first time since Nov. 11, 6 new COVID-19 deaths reported
Jeff Feist booking photo. Courtesy Portage County Jail. June, 5, 2020.(WSAW)
37 criminal charges filed against Portage County contractor accused of stealing nearly $700K
Mom, and hunter Hannah Bandura with newborn son
Only in Wisconsin: Woman welcomes baby on Monday, shoots doe on Sunday
Recount observers check ballots during a Milwaukee hand recount of Presidential votes at the...
Nearly 400 uncounted ballots found in Wisconsin recount
Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun (56) holds out Paul Bunyan's Axe for fans to touch after...
Wisconsin game vs. Minnesota canceled

Latest News

Granite Peak Opens For The Season
Granite Peak Opens For The Season
President-elect Joe Biden said he's focused on restoring America.
Biden moves ahead with assembling administration
Stock futures surged Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, on news of a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine and on the...
EXPLAINER: Why the Dow topped 30,000 for the first time
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
27 COVID deaths at Illinois vets nursing home prompts probe