ADRC helping elderly community manage the winter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The central Wisconsin Aging and Disability Resource Center is helping the elderly community with their winter chores. Shoveling and snow removal can cause falls that could lead to devastating injuries.

“If people call we can provide ideas and resources for snow shoveling,” resource specialist Lisa Sattler said.

The ADRC is also encouraging people to check in on their elderly neighbors to see if they need any help. With the pandemic isolating many elderly people for safety, it could be a very lonely time for them.

“We also encourage them to reach out to churches and volunteer groups. As well as checking in on their neighbors,” Sattler added.

The ADRC also offers Meals on Wheels for members of the community that only stay at home and are over 65 years of age. For more information on either of the programs, you can find more information here.

