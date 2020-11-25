Advertisement

20 year old woman arrested in stabbing incident

(MGN)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - A 20 year old woman is in jail after allegedly stabbing a 56 year old man in Medford.

According to a press release from the Medford Police Department, the incident happened just before 4 pm on Tuesday.

The victim was transported to Aspirus Medford Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

