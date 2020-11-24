Wisconsin Rapids Boys and Girls Club raises money one ornament at a time

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - One by one, ornaments are filling the Wisconsin Rapids Boys and Girls Club Christmas Tree. Each one has a special meaning.

“I think the tree is beautiful,” said Kent Anderson, the CEO of the Wisconsin Rapids Boys and Girls Club.

Each ornament was made by staff and children, hung by them and has a special meaning of supporting the children.

“Our staff and our kids have decorated that as an example of what we’re trying to accomplish toward the end of the year,” Anderson explained.

Each child who hung an ornament said something they were grateful for. The most popular—going back to school.

The Be a Light for Great Futures campaign has the goal of raising $50,000, each $100 donation being given an ornament on the tree.

“And that’s really what it’s all about. Making sure that the kids have the opportunity to be involved,” Anderson said.

And the ornament can have a name of the donors choosing.

“It can be in your name, a family member’s name or a loved one’s name,” Anderson said.

The ornaments are hung from bottom to top, with the goal of lighting up a star on top. As of Monday, the tree is about three-quarters filled.

“Our end of the year campaign is trying to shine a light on what has been otherwise a not so bright year,” Anderson said.

This brand new building, which opened in June, is filled with joy and laughter on a normal afternoon. The tree looms near the entrance, and serves as a reminder of why the club is open.

“To hear kids laugh and hear their smiling faces coming in is what makes our job so satisfying,” Anderson said.

If you would like to make a donation, you can visit their website for more information.

