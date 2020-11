WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department used an image of Count von Count, Sesame Street’s counting vampire Wednesday to snidely remind people to slow down while driving the snow.

The police department said they’d responded to three crashes before noon.

Ok Friends, we are up to 3 Car Crashes already since the snow started this morning. Please engage your Winter Driving Brains before you head out driving today. Please Drive Carefully Posted by Wisconsin Rapids Police Department on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.