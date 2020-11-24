Advertisement

Group asks state high court to toss election results and order legislature to pick electors

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene and Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A voter group is asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take up a case against the Wisconsin Elections Commission to prevent certification of the presidential election results in the state.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday on behalf of the Wisconsin Voters Alliance argues that there was a systematic effort in Wisconsin using money to illegally evade voting laws in order to cast tens of thousands of illegal ballots. The petitioners continue, alleging that the 20,608 vote margin includes ineligible and illegal votes.

Attorney General Josh Kaul released a statement late Tuesday afternoon accusing the group of trying to disenfranchise everyone who voted in the November election.

“The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice will ensure that Wisconsin’s presidential electors are selected based on the will of the more than three million Wisconsin voters who cast a ballot,” Kaul continued.

Wisconsin Voters Alliance argues that the money was sourced back to an organization funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. According to the petition for original action, the group believes that the Zuckerberg-funded organization, Center for Technology and Civic Life, gave over $6 million to multiple cities in Wisconsin, including Green Bay, Madison and Milwaukee in order to facilitate absentee voting in violation of Wisconsin law.

Wisconsin Voters Alliance is asking the court to take up this case immediately, saying Wisconsin elections officials violated state election laws to nullify a close presidential election.

The WEC has until 4 p.m. on Nov. 27 to respond.

A recount over President-elect Joe Biden’s win over President Donald Trump is ongoing. Wisconsin’s election results are scheduled to be certified by Dec. 1.

At least 10 cases have been filed across the country seeking to halt certification in parts of all of key battleground states. So far none have been successful.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
7 day average of new cases in Wisconsin drops below 6,000 for first time since Nov. 11, 6 new COVID-19 deaths reported
Jason Ridolfi booking photo
Lincoln County man charged with making child porn
Heavy, slushy snow accumulation by early afternoon
First Alert Weather Day continues until early Wednesday
Heath Gureski, 21
Hatley man charged with killing passenger in crash
Star Beson booking photo
Bond set at $50K for suspect in 30-mile weekend pursuit

Latest News

Heavy, slushy snow accumulation by early afternoon
First Alert Weather Day continues until early Wednesday
Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun (56) holds out Paul Bunyan's Axe for fans to touch after...
Wisconsin game vs. Minnesota canceled
Start holiday shopping ASAP.
Shopping smart: Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Shopping smart to get the best deals this holiday season
Shopping smart to get the best deals this holiday season