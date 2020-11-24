The pandemic has sidelined cancer clinical trials

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - At some point, most lung cancer patients will exhaust all approved treatment options and have to rely on the next clinical trial as a lifeline. In fact, because of these clinical trials there have been more treatment breakthroughs in the past five years than in the preceding 20 years.

Unfortunately, since the start of the pandemic, the numbers of people enrolling in clinical trials has decreased by as much as 70% overall, with cancer trials averaging a 30% decrease. The impact on less available clinical trials for cancer patients will be profound and in many cases is a matter of life and death.

Because we have so much still to learn about lung cancer, for some patients, new treatments may have the most positive impact. There is a misnomer that when a patient enrolls in a clinical trial that they always get a placebo or a sugar pill. The truth is that lung cancer patients will get the best standard of care or they may get treated with the new drug or combination of drugs.

There actually is some good news - because of COVID-19, many clinical trials are now changing their philosophy to take the trial to the patient, in order to make clinical trials more accessible to more patients. When looking at clinical trials, it is important to make sure you understand what you will need to do to be part of a clinical trial, that you are comfortable with the requirements and find out how any new surge in COVID-19 resulting restrictions may affect the trial and impact you.

Dr. David Carbone is the Professor of Medicine in the Division of Medical Oncology at Ohio State University – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute. He has focused on lung cancer, and specifically proteomic and expression array signature development, lung cancer genetics, cancer immunotherapy, tumor associated immunosuppression mechanisms and gene therapy. He joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Tuesday to talk more about the importance of clinical trials, along with lung cancer patient, Gina Hollenbeck. She was originally misdiagnosed and had to take matters into her own hands before she was on her way to a proper diagnosis. A non-smoker, Gina found out that she had Stage 4 ALK positive lung cancer that had metastasized to her brain in October of 2015, and thus began her journey from patient to fierce lung cancer advocate.

