Spectators won’t be allowed at SPASH athletic competitions in December

(WSAW)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point Area Senior High announced that spectators will not be allowed at athletic competitions for the month of December.

“This is a tough decision,” said SPASH athletic director Michael Blair, “but it follows our approach of conservatively resuming activities for students.”

Blair continued to explain that spectators increase the risk of possible exposure to COVID-19, putting the student-athletes’ opportunity to play the game they love at risk.

In an email, SPASH reminded student-athletes and families that:

“The Stevens Point Area School District has adopted a NO SPECTATOR guideline to begin SPASH Panther sporting events from the start of our winter season through the month of December. We will evaluate this guideline at the start of the calendar year.

This decision has been made to prioritize student experiences and opportunities while being conservative in our approach to moving forward with winter athletics. We acknowledge that spectators (no matter how few or how many) increase the risk of exposure to COVID-19 and aim to remove as many variables as possible that could impact the ability for our student-athletes to continue to play.

Thank you for respecting this decision. We are working to establish live stream capabilities for our events available to parents and community members.”

Stevens Point Area Senior High

The high school is establishing live stream capabilities and will be sharing as many varsity and junior varsity games as possible.

