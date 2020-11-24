Advertisement

Some romaine hearts recalled in 15 states because of E. coli concerns

The recall includes Wild Harvest Organic Romaine Hearts and Dole Organic Romaine Hearts...
The recall includes Wild Harvest Organic Romaine Hearts and Dole Organic Romaine Hearts three-packs.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling certain organic romaine hearts due to a risk of E. coli.

The Food and Drug Administration says they have the harvest dates of Oct. 23 and 26, so they’re no probably longer on store shelves.

The recall includes Wild Harvest Organic Romaine Hearts and Dole Organic Romaine Hearts three-packs.

The Dole-brand packages have text in English and French.

Stores in 15 states - Arizona, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota and Virginia - sold the affected items.

No one has gotten sick after eating the romaine hearts, but a sample tested positive during a routine test.

People who have these romaine hearts should throw them away and not eat them.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
7 day average of new cases in Wisconsin drops below 6,000 for first time since Nov. 11, 6 new COVID-19 deaths reported
Jason Ridolfi booking photo
Lincoln County man charged with making child porn
Heavy, slushy snow accumulation by early afternoon
First Alert Weather Day Today
Heath Gureski, 21
Hatley man charged with killing passenger in crash
Star Beson booking photo
Bond set at $50K for suspect in 30-mile weekend pursuit

Latest News

FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
Texts: US census manager told counters to use fake answers
Two Florida families involved in a kidney swap met for the first time three months after the...
Families meet after double kidney swap
Heavy, slushy snow accumulation by early afternoon
First Alert Weather Day Today
Two Florida families involved in a kidney swap met for the first time three months after the...
Families meet after double kidney swap
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Wisconsin nursing homes see spike in COVID-19 related deaths