Advertisement

Shopping smart: Black Friday and Cyber Monday

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The deals started early this year.  Amazon Prime was in October and many retailers started offering their own sales at the same time.  What does this mean for Black Friday and Cyber Monday?  Retailers know that shoppers will be out looking for even better deals and the pressure is on to beat those early savings.

Television host and former contestant on “The Bachelorette”, Bob Guiney, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Tuesday to show off some of the best deals of the season and explained how to shop smart.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
7 day average of new cases in Wisconsin drops below 6,000 for first time since Nov. 11, 6 new COVID-19 deaths reported
Jason Ridolfi booking photo
Lincoln County man charged with making child porn
Heavy, slushy snow accumulation by early afternoon
First Alert Weather Day continues until early Wednesday
Heath Gureski, 21
Hatley man charged with killing passenger in crash
Star Beson booking photo
Bond set at $50K for suspect in 30-mile weekend pursuit

Latest News

Heavy, slushy snow accumulation by early afternoon
First Alert Weather Day continues until early Wednesday
Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun (56) holds out Paul Bunyan's Axe for fans to touch after...
Wisconsin game vs. Minnesota canceled
Group asks state high court to toss election results and order legislature to pick electors
Shopping smart to get the best deals this holiday season
Shopping smart to get the best deals this holiday season