Wisconsin game vs. Minnesota canceled

Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun (56) holds out Paul Bunyan's Axe for fans to touch after...
Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun (56) holds out Paul Bunyan's Axe for fans to touch after Wisconsin beat Minnesota 38-17 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)(NBC15)
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minnesota Gophers announced that its game against Wisconsin’ on Saturday has been canceled.

Minnesota has had a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. The Gophers canceled practice on Tuesday. They were hopeful to get back on the practice field on Wednesday, but that is now an afterthought.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes will always come first,” said Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck. “Like almost every program in the country, we have been affected on some level by COVID-19 every week this season, but these last few days have resulted in more cases than we have previously seen.

The Gophers have had nine athletes and six staff members test positive for COVID-19 in the last five days.

“This is the right decision,” Dr. Brad Nelson, the Gophers’ medical director, said in a statement. “There was a sudden increase in positive cases and this pause will allow the team to focus on stopping the spread of the virus.”

This means that Wisconsin is ineligible for the Big Ten Championship Game if they are not able to make up a Big Ten game.

