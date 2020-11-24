Real Christmas trees can make lasting family memories

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It would be an understatement to say that 2020 has been a difficult year. With that in mind, many Americans are gearing up to make this holiday season feel as “normal” – and special – as possible. A recent survey conducted by the Christmas Tree Promotion Board found that a majority (72%) of the 2,000 adults surveyed agreed that it’s important to purposefully create good memories, while more than half (61%) said the pandemic has increased their desire to spend money on experiences, like a real Christmas tree, rather than things. Most important, 78% simply want to make it the best Christmas for their kids.

On Tuesday, fourth-generation Christmas tree retailer Fran Wolff and Nicole Jolly, host of “True Food TV, teamed up with the Christmas Tree Promotion Board to explain why real Christmas trees are the key to creating lasting family memories, especially during these challenging times.

