Advertisement

Real Christmas trees can make lasting family memories

Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It would be an understatement to say that 2020 has been a difficult year. With that in mind, many Americans are gearing up to make this holiday season feel as “normal” – and special – as possible. A recent survey conducted by the Christmas Tree Promotion Board found that a majority (72%) of the 2,000 adults surveyed agreed that it’s important to purposefully create good memories, while more than half (61%) said the pandemic has increased their desire to spend money on experiences, like a real Christmas tree, rather than things. Most important, 78% simply want to make it the best Christmas for their kids.

On Tuesday, fourth-generation Christmas tree retailer Fran Wolff and Nicole Jolly, host of “True Food TV, teamed up with the Christmas Tree Promotion Board to explain why real Christmas trees are the key to creating lasting family memories, especially during these challenging times.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
7 day average of new cases in Wisconsin drops below 6,000 for first time since Nov. 11, 6 new COVID-19 deaths reported
Jason Ridolfi booking photo
Lincoln County man charged with making child porn
Heavy, slushy snow accumulation by early afternoon
First Alert Weather Day Today
Heath Gureski, 21
Hatley man charged with killing passenger in crash
Star Beson booking photo
Bond set at $50K for suspect in 30-mile weekend pursuit

Latest News

Clinical trials resulting in breakthroughs in treatments for lung cancer patients
Clinical trials resulting in breakthroughs in treatments for lung cancer patients
Popularity of virtual fitness classes likely to continue after pandemic ends
Popularity of virtual fitness classes likely to continue after pandemic ends
The pandemic has sidelined cancer clinical trials
Heavy, slushy snow accumulation by early afternoon
First Alert Weather Day Today