Packers’ Week 15 matchup vs. Panthers scheduled for Dec. 19

(WBAY)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers home game on Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers has been scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7:15 p.m.

The game will be broadcasted on NFL Network.

Green Bay is 10-6 all-time against Carolina. The last time the two teams played was in 2019 at Lambeau Field. The Packers won the game 24-16 in a snow storm.

