Packers’ LB Kirksey donates 300 turkeys to Green Bay pantry

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey is giving Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay a Thanksgiving boost.

Paul’s Pantry began distributing 900 turkeys last week at the food pantry, 1513 Leo Frigo Way. Kirksey bought 300 more, along with cranberry sauce and other fixings to provide local families with a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

The giveaway is available to everyone registered with the pantry until 1 P.M.

People who received a turkey last week won’t get another one this week. “We have to distribute the community’s generosity wisely,” executive director Craig Robbins said.

Robbins said Kirksey’s generosity is one example of the community doing its part to help those in need.

“There’s always someone in need that we know. We’ve been here for 36 years serving those needs, and we couldn’t do it without the generosity of the people right here in Green Bay.”

