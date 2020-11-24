Advertisement

Only in Wisconsin: Woman welcomes baby on Monday, shoots doe on Sunday

Mom, and hunter Hannah Bandura with newborn son
Mom, and hunter Hannah Bandura with newborn son(Hannah Bandura)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Hannah Bandura has been deer hunting for about a decade and 2020 wasn’t any different.

The Kronenwetter woman gave birth to a baby boy on Nov. 16 and shot a doe six days later. Bandura said she assumed she’d miss deer season this year recovering and caring for her new baby, Daniel.

“Opening morning came and I was very jealous of all the others out. I decided to make some arrangements with my husband to take turns hunting,” she explained.

She said she missed out on bow hunting when her daughter was born, but never gun hunting.

