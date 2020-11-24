Only in Wisconsin: Woman welcomes baby on Monday, shoots doe on Sunday

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Hannah Bandura has been deer hunting for about a decade and 2020 wasn’t any different.

The Kronenwetter woman gave birth to a baby boy on Nov. 16 and shot a doe six days later. Bandura said she assumed she’d miss deer season this year recovering and caring for her new baby, Daniel.

“Opening morning came and I was very jealous of all the others out. I decided to make some arrangements with my husband to take turns hunting,” she explained.

She said she missed out on bow hunting when her daughter was born, but never gun hunting.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.