Nearly 100-year-old barn renovated into event venue

JUNCTION CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - Opening an event venue during the pandemic presents its challenges and may even be a risk with CDC guidelines telling people to stay home and avoid crowds.

But for one Portage County couple, they are too far along in the process to turn around now, and they believe their hard work is about to pay off.

The site is called Mystic Ponds Estate, and the venue is a two-level nearly 100-year-old, newly renovated barn beside two small ponds.

“Challenges of the pandemic going on has thrown a little bit of a curve ball,” Mystic Ponds Estate Owner Faith Rutzen said.

Rutzen and her husband Tim knew there was no turning back on remodeling this once dilapidated barn into an event center.

“We were about 75% done with the renovation when the pandemic hit, so we had to sit and consider whether or not it made sense, but for us it does make sense because of all the extra space [we have],” Faith Rutzen said.

She said the space in Junction City will be easy to social distance in.

The couple bought the space in 2016 and began remodeling the barn for nostalgia, and didn’t want to see yet another barn to go uncared for.

While they were remodeling, they realized the space could be used by more than just themselves.

“We decided to put a roof on it right away in order to preserve it and from there, it was more about what can we do to really use the views and use the space for other people because we were enjoying it so much,” Faith Rutzen said.

They plan to host weddings, corporate events and even concerts of local artists by the pond.

Getting everything built over the past three years was no easy task.

“It was a long, strenuous process, with a lot of tears and a lot of cuts and bruises,” Tim Rutzen said.

He said this is the largest remodeling project he’s taken on and they can’t wait to see their hard work finally pay off.

“Just to see other people have their special days out here, I think is going to be really special just to see all these years and memories out here be created on the property that we’ve worked so hard to give to people,” Rutzen said. “So I’m excited.”

While COVID-19 is a strong concern of theirs, it’s the Rutzen’s hope to have events such as concerts and weddings by the spring of 2021, with all the necessary precautions to stay safe.

