Marshfield group collects donations for homebound residents

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A Marshfield-based non-profit is asking for donations to provide a little Christmas joy to homebound residents.

The organization, Home Delivered Meals, is collecting hard candies, candles, cocoa, decks of cards, boxes of tissues, ornaments, socks, stretchy gloves, hand soap, and lotion. The items will be packaged and tied with ribbon, to give to the meal recipients who are not able to leave their homes during the holidays.

The mission of the Home Delivered Meals Program is to improve the health and well-being of homebound individuals in the Marshfield community through the daily delivery of hot, nutritious meals.

Volunteers pick up hot meals from the Saint Joseph’s Hospital kitchen and deliver the meals directly to the homes of the identified program participants. At each home, the volunteer makes a quick wellness check and picks up the empty tray from the previous day’s meal delivery. At the end of the route, empty trays are returned to the hospital, and any concerns about the participants’ welfare are reported

The gift collection, “Silver Sparks: Giving a Glow Of Warmth and Kindness” is a way to pay it forward.

Organizers say meal recipients are missing their families and human touch. Donations can be dropped off at the United Way office in Marshfield, as well as the four seasons dining cafeteria in the Marshfield Medical Center.

A drive-up donation will also be held Nov. 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Marshfield Office Max parking lot and on Dec. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the main entrance of the hospital in Marshfield.

