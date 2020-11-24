Kraus recaps rookie season in NASCAR Truck Series

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) -Being a rookie in any sport during the pandemic is an enormous challenge. But Stratford’s Derek Kraus handled it just fine in his first full season as a NASCAR Truck Series driver.

“I felt like this year was a really good year,” Kraus said.

How does it feel to have the rookie season in the books?

“I mean it’s kind of wild to think about,” Kraus saud. “It definitely, it went a lot faster than what I thought it was going to.”

The Stratford native finished 11th in the standings and was steady as a rock with 13 top-ten finishes in 23 races.

“Throughout the year I just feel like we had good, consistent runs,” said Kraus. “We had a lot of top-tens, and that’s what I needed to do to be able to run up front and have good finishes. Just finish in the top ten and minimize the mistakes that I made.”

The highlight of Kraus’ season was a second-place finish at the Track Too Tough to Tame, Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

It’s also the race that haunts him the most.

“That race is still in the back of my mind, and it’s frustrating to look back on,” Kraus said.

A win at Darlington would’ve locked Kraus into the Truck Series playoffs, instead, he barely missed the postseason the next week at Richmond.

“I mean for me it’s like missing the playoffs for a football team,” Kraus said. “You always want to be in the playoffs.”

But still, plenty of good came out of his inaugural season in the series, including Kraus showing strength at the two restrictor-plate tracks, Daytona and Talladega, usually not kind to rookies. He won a stage at Talladega and finished fourth at Daytona.

“I really enjoyed going to the plate tracks this year,” said Kraus. “It’s like a game really, there’s so many different strategies that you can do.”

As for a ride for next season? One isn’t locked down, yet.

“I mean it’s definitely in the works, nothing is set in stone yet, but it’s close for sure,” Kraus said.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.