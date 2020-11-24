Highway departments prepare for snowfall

TOWN OF ROME, Wis., PORTAGE CO., Wis. (WSAW) - With a brief snowfall in October that has since melted, snow crews across north central Wisconsin are ready for the winter weather to return.

“It’s second nature, it happens every year. So we are prepared and ready, our trucks are suited up. Our plows are ready, we have plenty of salt in our salt shed. Like they say with riding a bike, it all comes back to you,” said Brad Martinson from the Town of Rome’s Public Works Department.

“Our trucks have been ready here for the last couple weeks in preparation with snow and ice. The fleet is ready to go, trucks have been checked over,” Portage County Highway Commissioner Nathan Check added.

Both crews will be monitoring the conditions throughout Monday night into Tuesday morning. If the weather is bad enough, they could send out their crews earlier or later than expected.

“If we start to see things start to stick and get slick, then we’ll call the crews out before their 7 am start time. If not we’ll see what happens after that,” Check explained.

The morning commute should be clear for most of the central Wisconsin area. But the evening commute may be a different story.

“From what I’m seeing I’m not anticipating any issues with the morning commute. But maybe that late day or evening we’ll be monitoring the roads and be out salting if needed,” Martinson stated.

During the first snowfalls of the year, people are not used to the snow removal crews being out. So the departments ask the public to keep their distance and be patient.

“Our township has a lot of cul-de-sac’s that we have to go into. Be patient with us,” Martinson said.

“They need to slow down, pay attention, and put their cellphones down, and give our workers plenty of space when they’re out there,” Check added.

