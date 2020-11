WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Granite Peak Ski hill will open for the season Wednesday. The ski hill started making snow Oct. 26.

The ski hill usually plans to open by Thanksgiving, but some years can open earlier due to favorable snow-making conditions.

Granite Peak is located at 3605 N. Mountain Road in Wausau.

