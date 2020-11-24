Advertisement

Animated holiday classics return to CBS

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - CBS is bringing back some of its most beloved holiday cartoons.

Friday, ‘Frosty the Snowman’ returns at 7 p.m. The animated classic is about a discarded magic top hat that brings to life a snowman.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, ‘Frosty Returns’ will air. The snowman will continue his adventure and skate on the edge of danger.

Saturday at 7 p.m., CBS will air the animated special ‘Robbie the reindeer: Hooves of fire’. Robbie, is an out-of-condition reindeer, and tries to earn a place on Santa’s crack sleigh team. Robbie (voiced by Ben Stiller) must train to compete in the Reindeer Races to become a part of the sleigh team for Santa (voiced by Jim Belushi).

Then, following from 7:30 p.m. Robbie battles Blitzen in an effort to stop his nemesis’s launch of a reindeer theme park in ‘Robbie the reindeer: Legend of the lost tribe’.

Wrapping up the evening’s animated fun Saturday night is, “The story of Santa Claus at 8 p.m. This musical holiday special revolves around a gentle toymaker (voiced by Ed Asner) whose only wish is to deliver a toy to every child on Christmas. The voices of Betty White and Tim Curry are also featured.

