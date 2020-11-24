Advertisement

95K deer harvested during opening weekend

Shot Nov.22. 10 pointer with a 21 3/4 inch inside spread South of Edgar.
Shot Nov.22. 10 pointer with a 21 3/4 inch inside spread South of Edgar.(Bradley Guralski)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says preliminary figures show 95,257 deer were harvested by gun and registered statewide over the weekend. Click here to view a breakdown by county and antler and antlerless harvest.

That’s about 2,000 more deer and 800 more bucks than the opening weekend in 2019. Hunters were having success even before the start of the gun deer season. The DNR says archery and crossbow harvests are up about 17% statewide.

The number of deer hunters is also up from last year. Through midnight Saturday, 810,233 gun, bow, crossbow, sports, and patron licenses were sold -- 3.2% more than last year. There were 559,591 licenses specifically for gun privileges.

License sales for female hunters were up 9% from last year, nearing 90,000 licenses.

The DNR says the number of licenses bought by hunters from outside the state declined. The DNR suspects the pandemic is to blame.

As of midnight Monday, Nov. 23, sales for gun, bow, crossbow, sports, and patron licenses reached 810,233. Of that total, 559,591 were for gun privileges only, including gun, patron, and sports licenses. The year-to-date sales for all deer licenses are up 3.2% from the same time last year.

The gun-deer season runs through Nov. 29.

