37 criminal charges filed against Portage County contractor accused of stealing nearly $700K

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Prosecutors in Portage County have filed 37 counts against a contractor accused of stealing nearly $700,000.

Online court records show Jeffrey Feist, 48, will be formally charged next month. Feist’s charges include theft and forgery.

In June, Plover Police said the contractor was accused of defrauding 19 victims of $690,000. This summer, investigators executed a search warrant at a home in the town of Dewey. They said the search was a result of a several months-long investigation into fraudulent activity conducted by a local home builder.

Feist is free on a $10,000 cash bond.

His initial appearance date has been set for Dec. 21.

