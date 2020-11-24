104 new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm said the state recorded 104 more COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours-- the highest one-day death total to date.

In a media briefing Tuesday, Palm said the state also had 6,202 new COVID cases. The state’s 7-day daily average is 5,732. One month ago the daily average was 4,378.

