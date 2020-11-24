Advertisement

104 new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Wisconsin

(test)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm said the state recorded 104 more COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours-- the highest one-day death total to date.

In a media briefing Tuesday, Palm said the state also had 6,202 new COVID cases. The state’s 7-day daily average is 5,732. One month ago the daily average was 4,378.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
7 day average of new cases in Wisconsin drops below 6,000 for first time since Nov. 11, 6 new COVID-19 deaths reported
Jason Ridolfi booking photo
Lincoln County man charged with making child porn
Heavy, slushy snow accumulation by early afternoon
First Alert Weather Day Today
Heath Gureski, 21
Hatley man charged with killing passenger in crash
Star Beson booking photo
Bond set at $50K for suspect in 30-mile weekend pursuit

Latest News

Turkeys for Thanksgiving meals
Packers’ LB Kirksey donates 300 turkeys to Green Bay pantry
Shot Nov.22. 10 pointer with a 21 3/4 inch inside spread South of Edgar.
95K deer harvested during opening weekend
Photo courtesy: MGN
Wisconsin Rapids already responding to snow-related crashes
Mom, and hunter Hannah Bandura with newborn son
Only in Wisconsin: Woman welcomes baby on Monday, shoots doe on Sunday