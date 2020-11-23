WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 9: Mosinee’s Terrific Trio

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - In this episode of the WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast, we sit down with Mosinee football stars Drayton Lehman, Cyle Kowalsk and Michael Dul.

The trio put up some of the best offensive numbers in the state, and all are seniors.

Reece Van Haaften talks with them about their bond, and what makes that offense works. All three have unique names, but none of them have a name that’s mispronounced more than Dul. They shared a laugh over that, among many other things.

If you have any episode ideas, feel free to email sports@wsaw.com.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.