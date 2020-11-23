Advertisement

White Sox to host Yankees in Field of Dreams game on Aug. 12

Is this heaven? No, it’s Iowa
The Chicago White Sox will host the New York Yankees in the rescheduled Field of Dreams game at...
The Chicago White Sox will host the New York Yankees in the rescheduled Field of Dreams game at Dyersville, Iowa, this summer.(Source: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Chicago White Sox will host the New York Yankees in the rescheduled Field of Dreams game at Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 12.

MLB says the plan is tentative, contingent on the status of public health next summer.

The teams had been scheduled to play at the ballpark next to the “Field of Dreams” movie site last Aug. 13.

When the schedule was revamped because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Yankees were replaced as the opponent by the St. Louis Cardinals, but the game was called off on Aug. 4.

The rescheduled game will be MLB’s first in Iowa.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday for snow and sleet causing hazardous roads.
First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
Jason Ridolfi booking photo
Lincoln County man charged with making child porn
Wisconsin's gun deer hunting season started Saturday.
Deer hunting season opens to plenty of stories, bars see slower business
Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis....
Wauwatosa Police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers declares public health emergency due to overwhelmed hospitals, issues new face coverings order

Latest News

First Lady Melania Trump is presented with the official White House Christmas tree.
White House still planning holiday parties, despite warnings
Conservative attorneys challenge Dane County gatherings ban
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019, file photo former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business...
AP source: Biden taps ex-Fed chair Yellen to lead treasury
Heath Gureski, 21
Hatley man charged with killing passenger in crash