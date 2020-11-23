Thanksgiving meal giveaways this week in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County residents can pick up free fixin’s for a Thanksgiving meal, complete with a turkey if they need it, thanks to timely donations by generous donors. The food will be available on a walk-through basis.“

We hope that people receiving these food items receive the message that their community members care about them and want them to feel loved and supported during these tough times,” stated Major Paul Logan, Wausau Salvation Army corps officer.

Items will be available Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 23-25, between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army’s 202 Callon Street location. Customers will enter the front door on Callon Street, stay socially distanced and wear a mask and gloves while selecting and boxing food they need to feed their family, and exit out the back door of the building. No pre-qualifications or income verification is required.

Wausau East High School students coordinated a drive that resulted in donating 86 turkeys. A couple of other private and corporate donors donated money or food items specifically for the purpose of providing those who are struggling this year with a full Thanksgiving meal.

