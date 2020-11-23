Thanksgiving ideas for families staying home to stop the spread

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Nobody wants to bring COVID-19 to the party, so the Marathon County Health Department and CDC are asking families not to risk it and to stay home for Thanksgiving.

To stop the spread, health officials are recommending people only share their thanksgiving dinner with those in their household. While college students are part of the family, the household circle does not include them.

Today there are a lot of fun ways to celebrate with your extended family safely. Melissa Moore with the Marathon County Health Department recommends holding a virtual party that includes cooking, eating, and parade watching via one of the many free video chat services.

“So, while there’s a lot of things we don’t know about COVID-19 yet. What we do know is it doesn’t care who you are, what your traditions are, it really cares about what you do. So as with everything in 2020 Thanksgiving, this year may look a little different, but there are still ways to celebrate safely,” Moore said.

Other suggestions include preparing a meal for a contactless delivery or swapping recipes with friends and family. She also suggests doing online shopping instead of heading out for Black Friday.

If you do plan to host a party, the CDC recommends that everyone wear a mask. They also suggest that one person passes out all the food, and limit alcohol consumption.

With Wisconsin’s numbers continuing to rise, Moore said the fate of Wisconsin is really up to how each individual goes about their holiday plans.

“We need everybody to take steps, because we don’t want to be in this together, forever. We want to come together sooner than later,” Moore said.

For more information or ideas for the holidays click here.

