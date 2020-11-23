Stevens Point forms diversity group, will meet next month

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mayor Mike Wiza has announced the members of a diversity team organized to help address some of the most pressing issues facing Stevens Point.

Members of the team include:

Eric Riskus: IL Program Director at Midstate Independent Living Choices representing people with disabilities

Tamia Yates: Citizen to represent young females and people of color

Tiffany Krueger: Evergreen Community Initiative serving low-income people and homeless

Rayvn Knipple: Former UWSP SGA Vice President to represent various student groups

Officer Chi Yang : Representing the Stevens Point Police Department and the Hmong community

Rio Greendeer: Student to represent indigenous people and our young community members

Idowu Odedosu : Executive Director at the Stevens Point Housing Authority representing public housing needs

Morgan Potter: MILC Peer support Mental Health Coordinator to offer perspective on mental health issues

The group will be charged with identifying strengths and weaknesses with regard to a spectrum of social issues from housing to racism to social equity. It is expected that the group will meet at least monthly. Meetings of the group will be posted and open to the public.

The first meeting is expected to be in early December.

