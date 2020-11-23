Rotary Winter Wonderland opens Friday

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - An annual holiday tradition in Marshfield will open Friday evening with some changes.

For 15 years, the Rotary Winter Wonderland in Marshfield has provided families with a unique way to view lighted displays at the Wildwood Zoo. The displays will have a new look this year, including an extended drive-through route for those not willing or able to walk through.

It opens Friday at 5. It is open until Dec. 31, daily from 5 - 9 p.m.

There is no admission fee, but monetary and food donations are encouraged.

