Rotary Winter Wonderland opens Friday

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - An annual holiday tradition in Marshfield will open Friday evening with some changes.

For 15 years, the Rotary Winter Wonderland in Marshfield has provided families with a unique way to view lighted displays at the Wildwood Zoo. The displays will have a new look this year, including an extended drive-through route for those not willing or able to walk through.

It opens Friday at 5. It is open until Dec. 31, daily from 5 - 9 p.m.

There is no admission fee, but monetary and food donations are encouraged.

