Advertisement

Police arrest 15-year-old boy in Wisconsin mall shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say they arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee mall that injured eight people.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber says the shooting happened during an altercation Friday afternoon between two groups.

He said four “innocent bystanders” suffered what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect ran out of the mall alongside other people.

The mall was closed Saturday and investigators were on scene overnight. Shoppers were allowed back on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers declares public health emergency due to overwhelmed hospitals, issues new face coverings order
Wisconsin's gun deer hunting season started Saturday.
Deer hunting season opens to plenty of stories, bars see slower business
The post received over 240 reactions and 15 shares.
Stevens Point woman uses a Facebook post to help others
Hospital staff said they do not want to get to the point where they will have to make choices...
Patients dying almost daily on Marshfield Clinic COVID unit, nurse pleads with public to stop the spread
Aspirus Wausau Hospital transformed its ambulance bay into an overflow care space for people...
Aspirus Wausau Hospital transforms ambulance bay into emergency patient overflow

Latest News

Police arrest 15-year-old boy in connection to mall shooting
Police arrest 15-year-old boy in connection to mall shooting
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House...
Trump appeals rejection of effort to block Pennsylvania vote
Snow arrives Tuesday morning, continues into the afternoon, mixing with rain south later in the...
First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday into Tuesday Night
Sunshine tomorrow. A First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday with snow going to a mix of rain/snow...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast