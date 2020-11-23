Advertisement

Person shot in the leg in Waupaca

(Gray News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - Waupaca police expect a person to recover after he was shot in the leg late Sunday night.

Police say they received a report of a male with a gunshot wound at about 11:05 P.M. Officers started with first aid until the ambulance arrived and took him to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center.

Police declined to release any other details about the shooting, such as whether it was self-inflicted or someone else had the gun. Police say they’re still investigating but added this appears to be an isolated incident and alcohol seemed to be a contributing factor.

Police are not releasing the victim’s name or age at this time.

