Packers: Team employees, household family members to attend Sunday’s game to test COVID-19 protocols

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have announced a small group of Packers employees and their household family members will attend Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field.

Although Lambeau is still closed on gamedays to fans, team officials say this group will evaluate COVID-19 protocols that have been implemented.

Team members say they hope ticketed fans will still be able to attend games in the next few weeks.

In all, about 500 people are expected to attend the game to test operations, concessions stands, restrooms, and distancing of seats throughout the bowl.

All of the guests attending Sunday night’s game will comply with the new seat policy, which the Packers say requires all attendees to remain within their socially distanced household “pod” of seats, unless someone is using the restroom or buying items from the concession stand.

Other items included during Sunday’s test include the following:

Use of mobile tickets as the way to enter the game

Enhanced cleaning measures in the stadium

Hand sanitizer stations in the concourse

Cashless concession locations

Required face coverings unless eating or drinking

No tailgating will be allowed for Sunday’s guests.

The team says they won’t be hosting fans at the Bears or Eagles games, and if they are able to host fans later this season, ticket holders who have opted in for the opportunity to buy tickets will be given instructions about the ticket-purchasing process at a later date.

The Packers say they’re working with Bellin Health and officials with the Brown County Health Department to evaluate the possibility of hosting fans this season.

