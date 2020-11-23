October 2021 trial date set for widow charged in husband’s death

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A one-month jury trial is set next year for the 66-year-old widow accused of killing her husband more than a decade ago.

Cindy Schulz-Juedes was arrested and charged in December 2019.

Ken Juedes, 58, was found dead Aug. 30, 2006 by his wife, Schulz-Juedes. Investigators said he died of two shotgun wounds. Schulz-Juedes, was long considered a person of interest.

Department of Justice Assistant Attorney General Richard Dufour, who is assisting Marathon County District Attorney Theresa Wetzsteon as special prosecutor, said last December both means and motive were found as probable cause to hold Schulz-Juedes on a $1 million cash bond.

Monday, Schulz-Juedes’ attorney, Earl Gray along with Marathon County District Attorney Theresa Wetzsteon and Dufour compared calendars for nearly an hour to come up with a date that worked for everyone.

Attorney Gray expressed frustration the trial wouldn’t be held for another year. Gray’s schedule also included conflicts for it to be held earlier.

“I don’t want anybody to feel as though they can’t give 110% for this. And we’re up against a bunch of other homicide trials, unfortunately, that’s just the way the world is,” explained Judge Moran.

The trial is set to begin Oct. 11, 2021 and could last until Nov. 12.

