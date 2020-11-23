Advertisement

October 2021 trial date set for widow charged in husband’s death

Ken Juedes (Marathon County Crimestoppers) Cindy Schulz-Juedes (Marathon County Jail- 2019)
Ken Juedes (Marathon County Crimestoppers) Cindy Schulz-Juedes (Marathon County Jail- 2019)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A one-month jury trial is set next year for the 66-year-old widow accused of killing her husband more than a decade ago.

Cindy Schulz-Juedes was arrested and charged in December 2019.

Ken Juedes, 58, was found dead Aug. 30, 2006 by his wife, Schulz-Juedes. Investigators said he died of two shotgun wounds. Schulz-Juedes, was long considered a person of interest.

Department of Justice Assistant Attorney General Richard Dufour, who is assisting Marathon County District Attorney Theresa Wetzsteon as special prosecutor, said last December both means and motive were found as probable cause to hold Schulz-Juedes on a $1 million cash bond.

Monday, Schulz-Juedes’ attorney, Earl Gray along with Marathon County District Attorney Theresa Wetzsteon and Dufour compared calendars for nearly an hour to come up with a date that worked for everyone.

Attorney Gray expressed frustration the trial wouldn’t be held for another year. Gray’s schedule also included conflicts for it to be held earlier.

“I don’t want anybody to feel as though they can’t give 110% for this. And we’re up against a bunch of other homicide trials, unfortunately, that’s just the way the world is,” explained Judge Moran.

The trial is set to begin Oct. 11, 2021 and could last until Nov. 12.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday for snow and sleet causing hazardous roads.
First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
Jason Ridolfi booking photo
Lincoln County man charged with making child porn
Wisconsin's gun deer hunting season started Saturday.
Deer hunting season opens to plenty of stories, bars see slower business
Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis....
Wauwatosa Police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers declares public health emergency due to overwhelmed hospitals, issues new face coverings order

Latest News

Conservative attorneys challenge Dane County gatherings ban
Heath Gureski, 21
Hatley man charged with killing passenger in crash
The parking lot outside Lambeau Field is empty before an NFL football game between the Green...
Packers: Team employees, household family members to attend Sunday’s game to test COVID-19 protocols
Star Beson booking photo
Bond set at $50K for suspect in 30-mile weekend pursuit
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday for snow and sleet causing hazardous roads.
First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday