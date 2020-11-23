Lincoln County man charged with making child porn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $250,000 cash for a 40-year-old man accused of manufacturing child pornography.

Deputies along with agents from the Wisconsin Department of Justice – Department of Criminal Investigations took Jason Ridolfi into custody Nov. 19.

He’s charged with child sexual exploitation and two counts of possession of child pornography. Court documents state the alleged victims were children of people Ridolfi knew. According to his criminal complaint, a tattoo in one of the sexually explicit images matched Ridolfi’s arm tattoo.

He’s expected to return to court in January for a clerical court appearance.

