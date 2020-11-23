Advertisement

Lincoln County man charged with making child porn

Jason Ridolfi booking photo
Jason Ridolfi booking photo(Lincoln County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $250,000 cash for a 40-year-old man accused of manufacturing child pornography.

Deputies along with agents from the Wisconsin Department of Justice – Department of Criminal Investigations took Jason Ridolfi into custody Nov. 19.

He’s charged with child sexual exploitation and two counts of possession of child pornography. Court documents state the alleged victims were children of people Ridolfi knew. According to his criminal complaint, a tattoo in one of the sexually explicit images matched Ridolfi’s arm tattoo.

He’s expected to return to court in January for a clerical court appearance.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSAW
First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday into Tuesday Night
Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis....
Wauwatosa Police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting
Wisconsin's gun deer hunting season started Saturday.
Deer hunting season opens to plenty of stories, bars see slower business
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers declares public health emergency due to overwhelmed hospitals, issues new face coverings order
The post received over 240 reactions and 15 shares.
Stevens Point woman uses a Facebook post to help others

Latest News

Rotary Winter Wonderland opens Friday
Health officials are recommending people stay home for Thanksgiving this year and to only...
Thanksgiving ideas for families staying home to stop the spread
Wausau Salvation Army offering free turkey dinner baskets for families next week
Thanksgiving meal giveaways this week in Wausau
Heath Gureski, 21
Suspect in fatal Weston crash to be formally charged Monday