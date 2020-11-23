Including our pets in the holidays while keeping them safe

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the holidays are approaching, and people are planning and preparing, many of us are gearing up to celebrate with our four-legged family members this season. From Thanksgiving “feasts” to holiday safety, Dr. RuthAnn Lobos, lead veterinarian at Merrick Pet Care, explained how we can include our furry friends, while keeping them safe.

“There are a lot of great foods that our pets can enjoy that are actually part of our menu as well,” she said. “Things like sweet potatoes and pumpkin are great, but as you’re incorporating those into your dishes, you want to make sure to maybe set a little aside for your pet that doesn’t include the sugar or the butter or extra fat, things that can be really upsetting to their stomachs.

She said aside from excluding the turkey skin or extra fatty parts of the bird, you should also not give your pet chocolate or anything containing an artificial sweetener called xylitol.

“So really make sure that if you’re going to offer something that’s already prepared, check that ingredient list pretty closely.”

Here are some other dangerous things to keep away from your pet:

Toxic foods: Our culinary masterpieces can sometimes hide ingredients that are poisonous to pets, like chocolate, grapes, raisins, currents, onions, garlic, macadamia nuts and artificial sweeteners like xylitol.

Fatty foods: Butter, meat drippings, gravies and other fatty foods can severely inflame a pet’s pancreas, a condition known as pancreatitis, which may require hospitalization.

Obstructive foods: Bones, corncobs and twine from trussing the turkey may get stuck in the gut, potentially requiring surgical removal. Yeast dough is also problematic, expanding dangerously in the stomach.

Decorations: Floral arrangements may contain toxic flowers, and the most dangerous are lilies, which are deadly to cats. Candles can also result in burns or get accidentally knocked over.

Pets can get quite crafty trying to get to the mouthwatering fare, but a few precautions will keep their eager stomachs out of harm’s way:

Keep all food out of reach on tables and countertops. Make sure there aren’t chairs or other furniture nearby that pets can jump on to reach higher surfaces.

Consider blocking off the kitchen when you are not around to supervise. This is especially a good idea if your pet is a Houdini at finding ways to get at supposedly unreachable food.

Secure all garbage cans so that they can’t be knocked over or their lids knocked off.

Remind children and guests not to give your pet any food. Have fun, pet-friendly treats available instead.

Make safe decoration choices. Check all floral arrangements for toxic plants using the Check all floral arrangements for toxic plants using the ASPCA toxic plant list and avoid using candles.

If you believe your pet has eaten something toxic, call the Pet Poison Helpline at 1-800-213-6680 immediately.

Other things Dr. Lobos said to keep in mind, is making sure your dog is getting plenty of playtime and outside exercise.

“I know we sometimes slow down and want to be inside because it’s cold outside, but making sure we keep them mentally engaged, and that will help in the long run so they don’t get into too much trouble,” she said.

Find more information by visiting: www.merrickpetcare.com

