Advertisement

Hunter dies in shooting accident on Washington Island

(KTUU)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON ISLAND, Wis. (WBAY) - A hunter was shot and killed on Door County’s Washington Island on the opening weekend of the gun-deer season.

The Washington Island Police Department says a report came in shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday of a hunter that had been shot on the north end of the island.

Police say 65-year-old Steven Hoogester, of West Bend, Wisconsin, appeared to exit a ground blind and accidentally shot himself.

Officials say Hoogester died at the scene.

An investigation is being done by the Wisconsin DNR as well as the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office, and an autopsy report is still pending.

News website Washington County Insider says Hoogester was an alderman in West Bend. He was first elected 7 years ago and was on the city’s Deer Management Committee and Finance Committee.

Hoogester was a law enforcement officer for 34 years before he retired from the West Bend Police Department with the rank of lieutenant.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday for snow and sleet causing hazardous roads.
First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
Jason Ridolfi booking photo
Lincoln County man charged with making child porn
Wisconsin's gun deer hunting season started Saturday.
Deer hunting season opens to plenty of stories, bars see slower business
Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis....
Wauwatosa Police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers declares public health emergency due to overwhelmed hospitals, issues new face coverings order

Latest News

Conservative attorneys challenge Dane County gatherings ban
Heath Gureski, 21
Hatley man charged with killing passenger in crash
The parking lot outside Lambeau Field is empty before an NFL football game between the Green...
Packers: Team employees, household family members to attend Sunday’s game to test COVID-19 protocols
Star Beson booking photo
Bond set at $50K for suspect in 30-mile weekend pursuit
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday for snow and sleet causing hazardous roads.
First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday