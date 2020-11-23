Hunter dies in shooting accident on Washington Island

WASHINGTON ISLAND, Wis. (WBAY) - A hunter was shot and killed on Door County’s Washington Island on the opening weekend of the gun-deer season.

The Washington Island Police Department says a report came in shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday of a hunter that had been shot on the north end of the island.

Police say 65-year-old Steven Hoogester, of West Bend, Wisconsin, appeared to exit a ground blind and accidentally shot himself.

Officials say Hoogester died at the scene.

An investigation is being done by the Wisconsin DNR as well as the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office, and an autopsy report is still pending.

News website Washington County Insider says Hoogester was an alderman in West Bend. He was first elected 7 years ago and was on the city’s Deer Management Committee and Finance Committee.

Hoogester was a law enforcement officer for 34 years before he retired from the West Bend Police Department with the rank of lieutenant.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.