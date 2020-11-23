Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday

Snow will develop south to north across the area by Tuesday early Afternoon
Heavy, slushy snow accumulation by early afternoon
By Chad Franzen
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday for the potential of slushy, heavy, accumulating snow, which will lead to tough travel conditions for the morning and afternoon/evening commutes in the region.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day as a winter storm will impact the area with accumulating snow, along with a mix of rain/snow at times in the southern half of the area. Snow is forecast to overspread the region from southwest to northeast during the morning on Tuesday, with pockets of moderate to heavy snow. Roads will quickly go from wet to snow-covered and hazardous. As the day wears on, milder air will attempt to work in across the southern parts of the area, causing rain to mix with the snow, and eventually change to all rain. The best bet for that change to rain will be south of Highway 10 through late afternoon. That transition line will shift to the north, near Highway 29 by the evening on Tuesday, while mostly snow continues to fall, light to moderate in intensity, in the Northwoods. The precipitation will become off and on in variety Tuesday night, with lingering rain/snow showers and areas of freezing drizzle expected early Wednesday as low pressure departs from the western Great Lakes.

Wintry weather returns Tuesday
Wintry weather returns Tuesday(Chad Franzen)

At this time, the potential exists for snowfall of 2-3 inches in the southern half of the area, and up to and inch or so, for far northern areas. Expect difficult travel conditions for the second half of the morning commute on Tuesday, after 10 AM, as well as for the midday and afternoon/evening commute in the northern half of the area.

Better weather is on tap for Thanksgiving with a fair amount of sunshine and highs in the low 40s.

