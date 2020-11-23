Advertisement

Don’t let moose lick your cars, Canadian authorities caution

Authorities in Jasper, in Canada’s Alberta province, have put up signs asking motorists to...
Authorities in Jasper, in Canada’s Alberta province, have put up signs asking motorists to avoid allowing moose to lick the salt off their cars.(Source: Parks Canada/Valerie Domaine/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Alberta (CNN) - Canadian officials are warning people not to let moose lick their cars.

Authorities in Jasper, in Canada’s Alberta province, have put up signs asking motorists to avoid allowing moose to lick the salt off their cars.

Moose find it hard to resist the salt that ends up on vehicles after it’s been spread on winter roads.

Many people at Jasper National Park stop on the side of the road to check out the moose, but officials say this can be dangerous when moose are too close to cars.

When that happens, they ask people to simply drive away.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSAW
First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday into Tuesday Night
Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis....
Wauwatosa Police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting
Wisconsin's gun deer hunting season started Saturday.
Deer hunting season opens to plenty of stories, bars see slower business
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers declares public health emergency due to overwhelmed hospitals, issues new face coverings order
The post received over 240 reactions and 15 shares.
Stevens Point woman uses a Facebook post to help others

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 photo, a fishing boat unloads its catch including just...
Pandemic has taken a bite out of seafood trade, consumption
“Let Us Dream” aims to outline Francis’ vision of a more economically and environmentally just...
Pope Francis’ book explores George Floyd, virus skeptics
A woman who works as a housekeeper was on her way to work and was lucky to survive the attack.
Woman who was pushed onto NY subway can't remember attack
FILE - This Friday, May 16, 2014, file photo, shows the General Motors logo at the company's...
GM to recall 7 million vehicles globally to replace Takata air bags
Health officials are recommending people stay home for Thanksgiving this year and to only...
Thanksgiving ideas for families staying home to stop the spread